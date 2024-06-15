ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Updated - June 15, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is seen addressing a trial court

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits Navagraha Mandir a day after he got interim bail in a money laundering case, amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on June 15 directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to take down a video recording of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media platforms.

A Bench of justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma issued notices to six people, including Sunita Kejriwal, and social media intermediaries X, Meta and Youtube on a petition alleging violation of video conferencing rules of the Delhi High Court.

The high court also directed the social media intermediaries to take down similar content if it is brought to their notice that it has been re-posted.

The court passed an ex-parte interim order and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

It was hearing the petition filed by lawyer Vaibhav Singh.

In his petition, Mr. Singh claimed that when Arvind Kejriwal was produced before a trial court on March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, he chose to address the court in-person and the video recording of the proceedings was posted on social media platforms which is prohibited under the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021.

The video was allegedly re-posted by Sunita Kejriwal and the others.

