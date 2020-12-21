Delhi HC orders police protection for senior citizen couple

Duo claims assault by daughter, her husband

The Delhi High Court has ordered the city police to ensure sufficient protection for a senior citizen couple who claimed that they were being “tormented and physically beaten” by their daughter and son-in-law living with them.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the couple can also approach their area District Magistrate under Rule 22 of Delhi Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules (DMWPSCR) for their protection.

Rule 22 of DMWPSCR lays down guidelines for protection of life and property of senior citizens. It says that complaints of senior citizens shall be promptly attended to by the local police.

‘Police inaction’

The High Court’s order came while hearing the plea of a 67-year-old man and his wife who said the police have not taken any effective steps to protect them despite several complaints.

The man, who claimed to be suffering from paralysis and old-age ailments, said that on October 12 he was beaten up by his daughter. He had called the police and some officers had visited the premises. However, they did not take any action and asked the couple to submit a written complaint. He alleged that their statements were also not recorded. Thereafter, on December 13, his daughter and son-in-law once again assaulted them, claimed the complainant.

The Delhi government’s Additional Standing Counsel submitted that the complaints received from the old couple do not reflect any cognisable offence and are largely regarding unpleasantness and petty squabbles between the family members. The counsel, however, assured the court that the concerned beat staff will visit the complainants’ residence on a daily basis and ensure that they are not brought to any harm.

Justice Bakhru said the Delhi government is “bound down to the said statement and the SHO concerned (PS Palam) shall ensure that sufficient protection is afforded to the petitioners”.