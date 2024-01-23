GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC orders inspection of ashram run by absconding preacher

January 23, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered an inspection of an ashram run by absconding self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit while hearing a plea by a woman who sought directions that her daughter living there be told to return home.

It has been alleged in the past that several minor girls were being kept in illegal confinement at the ashram in the national capital. The petitioner had alleged that her daughter is residing in the ashram under the influence of some people.

“Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya is having only five girls, including Respondent No. 6 [the woman’s daughter]. Since there is an FIR under a serious offence [rape] against the in-charge [Mr. Dixit], we hereby direct the State to inspect the ashram along with the SDM and the DCP concerned,’ the court said.

The woman’s daughter was also produced before the court, which was told that she was an adult and living in the ashram of her own accord.

The court listed the case for further hearing on January 24 and asked the petitioner’s daughter not to leave the ashram in the meantime. It also asked the authorities to produce her on the next hearing.

In 2017, an NGO — Foundation for Social Empowerment — had filed a plea in the High Court, alleging that several minor girls and women were being illegally confined at the Dixit’s “spiritual university” located in Rohini and were not allowed to meet their parents.

The High Court had earlier asked the CBI to probe the allegations. It had also allowed the probe agency to freeze bank accounts of Mr. Dixit.

