Delhi HC orders eateries not to encroach on public spaces

May 08, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to carry out monthly inspections of eateries at Ahata Thakur Dass, Station Wali Gali and New Rohtak Road here to prevent them from placing big tandoors and other cooking apparatus on footpaths and streets.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh ordered that if any eatery is found to be encroaching any public road, such trader or shopkeeper will be liable to pay an on-spot fine of ₹10,000.

Causing nuisance

The High Court’s direction came on a petition by Puran Chand, a resident of Ahata Thakur Dass, seeking a direction to the authorities for sealing of various eateries running in the residential area. According to the resident, these eateries are causing public nuisance in the residential colony.

Mr. Chand’s contention is that these eateries are not only causing inconvenience to the residents of the area but also functioning illegally without following any fire safety or pollution norms which possesses danger to the life and liberty of the residents in the vicinity.

Mr. Chand said that when he confronted one of the owners of these eateries that is right opposite to his house, it led to an argument. The petitioner demonstrated to the High Court with photographs as to how a substantial portion of the public road is being occupied by various eateries and ‘dhabas’ and, there was hardly any space for ingress and egress for the residents of the area.

The Delhi Fire Service and the MCD, during the course of the hearing, submitted that the eateries would have to adhere to the norms prescribed, and that illegal encroachment of public land for parking vehicles or cooking apparatus was not permitted.

Joint inspection

Following a direction by the court, a joint inspection was carried out by officers from Delhi Fire Service and the MCD. They found that there were a number of eateries at the Ahata Thakur Dass and Station Wali Gali.

The photographs attached with the joint inspection status report showed that some attempt was made to clear up the encroachment on the public road.

Mr. Chand, alleged that though the encroachments were removed earlier, the same very encroachments have come up again.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed that such eateries and shops shall not encroach upon the public space or place their counters, chairs, tables, chullas, etc., on the road.

“It is made clear that all the eateries and shops which are operating on the said road shall abide by the norms which are fixed by the MCD and shall ensure that public roads and footpaths are not occupied,” the High Court said in its May 4 order.

It also directed the MCD and the local police to conduct monthly inspections, at least till a year, and periodically thereafter to make sure that encroachments do not come up.