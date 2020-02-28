Delhi HC notice on plea for FIRs against activist Harsh Mander, others

NEW DELHI

The applicant seeks probe by the NIA against the accused

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and the Delhi Police on an impleadment plea seeking FIRs against activist Harsh Mander, actor Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and others.

The applicant, advocate Sanjiv Kumar, has also sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency against the accused persons.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar heard the petition.

Notice to the parties concerned has also been issued in another impleadment application filed by the Hindu Sena president asking for FIRs against AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for alleged hate speech.

Mr. Kumar has sought registration of an FIR against Mr. Mander under Sections 124A, 295A, 153, 153A, 504, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Both the applications have been moved in relation to the petition filed by Mr. Mander, seeking FIRs against three BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches and an inquiry into the Delhi riots.