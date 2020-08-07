Delhi HC lays down fresh guidelines for DU’s online Open Book Exam

The move follows the technical difficulties faced by the final year students in the mock tests conducted recently

Keeping in view the technical difficulties faced by the final year students of the Delhi University (DU) in the mock tests conducted recently, the Delhi High Court on Friday laid down fresh guidelines to be followed by the varsity for the online Open Book Exam (OBE) to begin on August 10.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh ordered the DU to make available the question papers to all students simultaneously on the date of the exam through email address of each student. The DU has confirmed to the court that it has email addresses of all the students.

The High Court, which was hearing petitions challenging the DU’s decision to hold online OBE, said it was not going into the issue as the Supreme Court and a Division Bench of the High Court was also seized of the issue.

However, “in (the) larger interest of the students”, the High Court set out new directives for the DU and Common Service Centre to follow so that students were not inconvenienced.

The High Court said the students should be given an hour extra for uploading the answer sheets. In case of a glitch in the DU portal, they could email their answer sheets to the designated email address, to be shared with them in advance by the varsity.

The DU shall ensure that the central emails IDs and also the email IDs of all the colleges and departments had adequate capacity to receive the answer sheets from the students, it added.

The updated list of the emails and phone numbers of all DU colleges must also be published on the DU portal. If students had any grievance, they could get in touch with their respective colleges using these details, the High Court said.

The grievance officer shall address any complaint received from students within 48 hours, the High Court said adding, if not, the complaint shall be sent to the grievance redressal committee.