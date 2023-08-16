Delhi HC launches cause list accessible to visually impaired people 

August 16, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on the Independence Day inaugurated three IT projects, including a cause list that will be accessible to visually impaired litigants, advocates and other people.

He inaugurated ‘S3WaaS [Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service]’ and a platform for sharing records of trial courts with the High Court.

The inauguration programme was held on the High Court premises after the Chief Justice unfurled the Tricolour.

The Chief Justice said the Delhi High Court has entered into an advanced stage of technology use for improving the justice delivery system.

“The three projects are primarily aimed at streamlining the nuances of judicial process for litigants and lawyers interacting with the system,” he said.

“When I say judicial process, I am not limiting myself to the process of adjudication of cases,” the Chief Justice said.

“The web accessibility compliant cause list will help visually impaired advocates, litigants and the public at large to access the cause list of the Delhi High Court seamlessly by using various accessibility text to speech software,” the High Court said in a press note.

The High Court said direction have been also issued to the Delhi Judicial Academy to conduct regular training programmes for lawyers and court staff for creating accessible documents and dealing with the needs of persons with disabilities with appropriate care and sensitivity.

