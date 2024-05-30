GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC junks plea seeking bar on PM from contesting LS poll 

Published - May 30, 2024 11:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election, saying the allegations levelled against the leader are vague, reckless and unsubstantiated.

+

“Not only are the pleadings inchoate but the tenor of the same is also demonstrative of the fact that the petition is tainted with malafide and oblique motives,” the court added.

The petition by captain Deepak Kumar alleged that the Prime Minister and his accomplices attempted to destabilise the national security by planning a fatal crash of an Air India flight in 2018, which the petitioner commanded as a pilot.

The petition also sought the cancellation of the candidature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The petitioner alleged that Mr. Modi is accused of destruction of evidence by influencing and playing an active role in the sale of Air India Limited, which cancelled his pilot’s licence and ratings by fabricating his service records.

Dismissing the plea, the High Court said the purpose of Mr. Kumar’s petition is evidently to make “scandalous allegation”.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act against the Prime Minister for allegedly delivering communally divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

On April 29, the High Court had dismissed another petition seeking direction to the ECI to act against the PM for allegedly violating the poll code by “seeking votes in the name of god and places of worship”.

