ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC junks plea seeking arrangements for CM to run office from jail     

Published - May 09, 2024 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed with ₹1 lakh cost a plea seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run the Delhi government from jail and directions to news channels against airing stories that create “undue pressure” for the leader’s resignation.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has refused to resign following his arrest, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the agency of implicating him in a false case just to prevent him from canvassing in Lok Sabha poll.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The party has also contended that he won’t be resigning from his post and would be running the government from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged.  

In the petition, advocate Shrikant Prasad sought that Mr. Kejriwal be allowed to hold interactions with Delhi Assembly members and Cabinet Ministers through videoconferencing so that he could run the government from jail. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora said Mr. Kejriwal has already approached the Supreme Court against his arrest and “no orders were called for” with regard to providing him any facilities while in judicial custody.

To the petitioner’s demand that the media be barred from airing “sensational headlines” and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also stopped from building “undue pressure” for the CM’s resignation by issuing statements and holding protests, the court said it cannot gag the media or stop political rivals from making statements.

“Do we impose emergency? We impose censorship? We impose martial law? How do we gag the press, the political rivals?” the Bench asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US