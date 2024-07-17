GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing pleas on 2019 Jamia violence case

Published - July 17, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi High Court judge Justice Amit Sharma on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions related to the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) following anti-CAA protests in December 2019.

The matter was listed before a Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Sharma.

“List before another Bench, of which Justice Amit Sharma is not a member, on August 8,” Justice Singh said. The judge did not assign any reason for the recusal.

Several petitions were filed in the aftermath of the violence before the court, seeking directions for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Commission of Inquiry (CoI) or a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged brutalities committed on the students by the police force.

JMI students, residents of south Delhi’s Okhla, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament had moved separate petitions.

The police have opposed the pleas and said the relief sought by the petitioners cannot be granted as chargesheets have been filed in connection with the violence cases and that the petitioners should have sought relief before the subordinate court concerned.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.