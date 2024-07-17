Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing pleas on 2019 Jamia violence case

Delhi High Court judge Justice Amit Sharma on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions related to the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) following anti-CAA protests in December 2019.

The matter was listed before a Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Sharma.

“List before another Bench, of which Justice Amit Sharma is not a member, on August 8,” Justice Singh said. The judge did not assign any reason for the recusal.

Several petitions were filed in the aftermath of the violence before the court, seeking directions for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Commission of Inquiry (CoI) or a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged brutalities committed on the students by the police force.

JMI students, residents of south Delhi’s Okhla, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament had moved separate petitions.

The police have opposed the pleas and said the relief sought by the petitioners cannot be granted as chargesheets have been filed in connection with the violence cases and that the petitioners should have sought relief before the subordinate court concerned.