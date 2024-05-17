Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea against BBC documentary

A judge of the Delhi High Court on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea by an NGO claiming that BBC documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, cast a slur on the country’s reputation and made false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said he was recusing himself but did not assign any reason for it.

The judge said the petition would be listed before another Bench for hearing on May 22, subject to orders of the Acting Chief Justice.

The High Court had last year issued notice to BBC (U.K.) and BBC (India) on the plea filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice On Trial.

The NGO said BBC (India) had released a two-episode documentary, titled “India: The Modi Question”. The two episodes were stated to have been telecast in January 2023. The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Centre had earlier issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs had described the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

The NGO said the documentary contained content which cast a slur on the reputation of the country and also made false and defamatory imputations and insinuations against the Prime Minister of India, the judiciary and the Indian criminal justice system.

