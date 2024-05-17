GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea against BBC documentary

An NGO has claimed that the documentary cast a slur on the country’s reputation and made false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and judiciary

Updated - May 17, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 08:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
People watch the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. File image for representation.

People watch the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

A judge of the Delhi High Court on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea by an NGO claiming that BBC documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, cast a slur on the country’s reputation and made false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said he was recusing himself but did not assign any reason for it.

The judge said the petition would be listed before another Bench for hearing on May 22, subject to orders of the Acting Chief Justice.

The High Court had last year issued notice to BBC (U.K.) and BBC (India) on the plea filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice On Trial.

The NGO said BBC (India) had released a two-episode documentary, titled “India: The Modi Question”. The two episodes were stated to have been telecast in January 2023. The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Centre had earlier issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs had described the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

The NGO said the documentary contained content which cast a slur on the reputation of the country and also made false and defamatory imputations and insinuations against the Prime Minister of India, the judiciary and the Indian criminal justice system.

Related Topics

documentary films

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.