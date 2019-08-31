Delhi HC issues notice to Sports Ministry and Kabaddi Federation

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AFKI) on an appeal by the temporary president and vice-president of the federation against the order of a single-judge Bench of the court staying the elections of the AKFI.

Former player’s plea

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar also declined to vacate, at this stage, the stay on the election for office-bearers of the AKFI that was to be held on September 1.

The single-judge Bench had on August 27, stayed the elections of the AKFI on former player A.C. Thangavel’s petition challenging the AKFI’s three orders of August 7, 16 and 17 by which polls were notified by the administrator, electoral roll published and the objections raised by him dismissed without assigning any reasons.

Before the single judge, Mr. Thangavel’s petition said these orders were issued contrary to the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and the electoral roll had members who were not qualified to be a part of the electoral college.

The Friday’s appeal filed by Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj and K. Jagdishwer Yadav, AKFI’s temporary president and vice-president respectively, stated that the single-judge’s order is based on the ground that the electoral college, nominees of the affiliates from various States of the AKFI do not comply with the National Sports Development Code of India with respect to age and tenure.

Their counsel argued that the code applies only to the national federation and not to the State federations. He said none of those who have been nominated for the elections are in violation of the sport code.