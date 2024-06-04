Delhi HC issues notice to DCF for nod to felling of trees on Old JNU campus 

The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to South Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) here for granting permission to cut two trees for the construction of a building on the Old Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in violation of an order by it.

In its August 2023 order, the High Court had said that any decision to cut tress for important projects will have to be intimated to it.

The court noted that on April 29, permission was granted by the DCF to cut two trees and transplant 132 for the construction of a building at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) on the Old JNU campus.

“Even though the matter was taken up on May 3, the fact that the permission for the felling of two trees and transplantation of 132 trees had already been granted by Respondent No. 2 (DCF) was not intimated to this court,” it said in its May 29 order.

“Prima facie, it seems that Respondent No. 2 is guilty of violating the order dated August 31, 2023 and must be proceeded against for contempt. Let a reply be filed within four weeks as to why action for contempt of court for violating the order be not taken against Respondent No. 2,” the court said.

