Contempt plea in court after Ministry’s inaction regarding candidates’ appointment

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Central government officials for allegedly not complying with its order directing the appointment of certain successful candidates to the post of joint secretary and legal adviser in the Ministry of Law and Justice within six weeks.

Justice Najmi Waziri gave the order on a contempt petition which was filed by one Ashutosh Mishra who was one of the five successful candidates directed to be appointed to the government post.

“The petitioner stood appointed as the joint secretary and legal adviser in the Ministry of Law and Justice. Due compliance, in this regard, had to be ensured by the respondent. The needful had to be done not later than six weeks upon the receipt of the copy of the said order. There is a default in compliance. Issue notice,” the High Court ordered.

The court said due compliance of the order passed by the court in July 2021 had to be ensured by the authorities.

The petitioner, along with other successful candidates, had moved the High Court after no action was taken by the Ministry of Law and Justice for their appointment pursuant to the recommendation.