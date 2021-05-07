Delhi HC issues notice to AAP MLA for allegedly hoarding oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to AAP MLA Imran Hussain on a petition seeking an enquiry into alleged hoarding of oxygen cylinders and arbitrarily distributing it free of cost to COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli also ordered Mr Hussain to be present in court during the hearing on Monday.

The high court's direction came while hearing a plea by one Vedansh Sharma who showed a Facebook post made by the official page of the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party on May 5 relating to free distribution of oxygen cylinder from the party office.

The Facebook post read as, the "Delhi Cabinet Minister Mr. Imran Husaain will be giving free oxygen to the people from his party office, which is located at Ballimaran New Delhi. Anyone can get the oxygen after showing the doctor's prescription” the plea said.

The plea added that Mr. Hussian who is a MLA from Ballimaran and Cabinet Minister is hoarding the oxygen cylinder at the time when the entire Delhi is in the crisis of the supply of the oxygen.

"Let us first find out where is he (Mr Hussain) procuring it from. Supposing he is not getting it from refillers in Delhi. Supposing he is getting from Faridabad or some other place and he is giving it to some people in his constituency. Then you can't have any grievance, since he is augmenting supplies in Delhi," the High Court observed.

"The Gurudrawa are doing it," the high court added.

"Look at the pictures (Facebook post). It is not as if there is a hoarder. There are people standing in line with their cylinders with their mask on," the high court observed.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said if there is veracity in the allegation, Mr Sharma should go to the local police and make a complaint.

"If at all there is any veracity in these claims, strictest possible action will be taken irrespective of the fact, who that person is. Whether it is Mr Gautam Gambhir or Mr Imran Hussain, anybody who is doing it will not be spared," Mr Mehra said.

Tele consultation

During the hearing, Mr Mehra said that the Delhi Medical Association has been asked to give a list of doctors who willing to provide tele consultations either on volunteering basis or on line of honorarium proposed for retired government doctors.

The high court asked the Delhi government on how it plan to augment the tele consultation for COVID19. "Hundreds of people must logging in all at once...Every patient will take 5-10 minutes," the high court said.

The high court opined that the Delhi government should make a public appeal and doctors who are confined to home and have the qualification and are willing to offer services, can contact the authorities.

The high court also asked how the government will ensure that a patient is connected to the same doctor when he/she calls back next day for follow up.

Beds

The High Court also remarked there was no use of making a waiting list for hospitals beds on the Delhi government’s website as a person goes there in emergency and nobody is going to wait in these COVID-19 pandemic days.

The high court also suggested that patients from lower income group could be given basic medicines like paracetamol along with steamers and thermometers as immediate COVID help.