Delhi HC issues notice on boxer’s plea for Arjuna Award consideration

Nitu Ghanghas in her plea said that she won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held at Birmingham.

January 01, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Nitu Ghanghas at her home in Dhanana village of Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Nitu Ghanghas at her home in Dhanana village of Haryana’s Bhiwani district. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Delhi High Court issued a notice in response to a petition by World Boxing Champion Nitu Ghanghas, requesting authorities to consider and confer her with the Arjuna Award. .

The High Court posted the case for hearing on January 5 after the counsel appearing for the Centre submitted that a representation made by Ms. Ghanghas on the issue would be considered.

On behalf of Ms. Ghanghas, Senior advocate Mohit Mathur submitted that his client has already given a representation dated December 17 regarding her not being awarded the honour given for outstanding performance in sports and games.

Ms. Ghanghas, from Bhiwani district in Haryana, in her plea said that she won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held at Birmingham.

In 2023, she became the sixth Indian boxer to become the World Champion after defeating Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg of Mongolia by 5-0 in the International Boxing Association Women’s World Boxing Championship held at New Delhi.

The 23-year-old, in her plea, said her non-inclusion in the awardee list is “unfair, unreasonable and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India”.

