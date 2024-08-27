ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC holds lawyer guilty of contempt for appearing before court in drunken state

Published - August 27, 2024 11:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has held a lawyer guilty of criminal contempt for appearing before a magisterial court in October 2015 while being drunk and using “foul and abusive” language.

The court said the judicial officer presiding over the magisterial court was a woman, and the manner in which the lawyer addressed her was “completely unacceptable”. Appearing before a court in a drunken state is also unpardonable, the court observed in its order dated August 22.

“The language used by the contemnor [accused lawyer] in fact has scandalised the Court and such conduct also leads to interference in the administration of justice. The words spoken are foul and abusive,” the court said.

It took note of the order passed by the magistrate court, showing that on October 30, 2015, an owner of a vehicle had appeared before it in a traffic challan case along with his lawyer, who is the contemnor in the present case. The lawyer had, during the proceedings, begun shouting and using “filthy language”.

The court stated that while it was inclined to punish the lawyer for criminal contempt, it would not award any sentence, as he had already served a sentence of over 5 months following an FIR registered over his conduct.

“The period already undergone by the respondent herein is held as the punishment for the present criminal contempt,” the court said.

