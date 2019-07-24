Delhi HC has no authority to decide on water-sharing dispute: Haryana

The Haryana government has claimed that the Delhi High Court does not have the jurisdiction to decide on the Yamuna water-sharing dispute between it and Delhi.

Haryana said that the Upper River Yamuna Board is the appropriate body to decide the dispute between the two States. It has urged the Delhi High Court to decide the jurisdiction issue on “priority” basis.

It also contended that the court “has failed in its duty to decide the issue of jurisdiction before proceeding further in the matter”.

The Haryana government made the submissions in an affidavit filed in reply to a petition by lawyer S.B. Tripathi seeking sufficient water supply for Delhi.

Committee report

Haryana has also objected to the findings of a court-appointed committee, which was set up to inspect whether ‘bunds’ have been put in the canals carrying water meant for Delhi. The State government has urged the court to reject the committee’s report, which found that large-scale mining was going on in the river bed of the Yamuna and the Haryana government had not disclosed any information regarding the activity.

Apart from the panel’s report, the State has also opposed the Delhi Jal Board’s pleas raising apprehensions of water shortage in the Capital during the lean season.