Delhi HC grants protection to Hemkunt Foundation trustees from arrest

Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to the trustees of non-profit organisation Hemkunt Foundation in connection with a Delhi Police case alleging misuse of public donations for COVID-19 relief.

“I am of the view that for the FIR, there is no person who has come forward to state that the petitioner committed the offences under sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating) IPC. There is no person who has stated that they entrusted funds to the petitioner and the petitioner misused those funds,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

“I am of the opinion that none of the trustees of the petitioner be arrested till the next date of hearing,” the judge said while issuing notice to the city police on the NGO’s plea to quash the FIR registered against it.

The High Court noted that the FIR was registered in January by the Delhi police and it was found during the inquiry that donations from the public for COVID-19 were allegedly diverted to the personal account of another entity.

Delhi Police opposed the foundation’s plea saying that the FIR was registered on a complaint by a public servant i.e. an official of the Enforcement Directorate and therefore, the allegation that there was no complainant in the FIR cannot be sustained.

The High Court will hear the case again on January 17 next year.