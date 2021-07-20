Delhi HC grants interim protection to interfaith U.P. couple

They want their marriage to be registered under Special Marriage Act

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection to an interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh seeking to get married and have it registered under the Special Marriage Act here.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted protection through the local police station and posted the case for further hearing on July 27.

The petition stated that the couple have known each other for the past two years and wanted to get married. The man, who practices Islam, said that his family, after much convincing, has agreed to their relationship.

However, the family of the woman, who are Hindu by religion, has “clearly refused to accept their relationship”. The woman said in June this year, her family asked her to get married to a boy from their community. When she refused, her father physically harassed and abused her, the plea said.

The couple said they don’t want to apply for the solemnisation of marriage at their hometown. “As by doing it, both the families of the petitioner no. 1 and no. 2 will be informed by the police during the verification process,” the plea said.

The couple said they are “scared of groups and individuals who are against interfaith marriage”. They told the High Court that the woman’s father has political influence and has many contacts in Lucknow so they fear getting harmed.

The couple said they want to solemnise their marriage under the Special Marriage Act as they want to practice their own respective religion.