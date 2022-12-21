  1. EPaper
Delhi HC grants interim bail to riots accused to attend son-daughter marriage

The bench also directed him to keep his mobile phone on and to remain in the Delhi-NCR only

December 21, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
A view of the Delhi High Court. File

A view of the Delhi High Court. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High court on December 21 granted interim bail to a Delhi riot accused to attend the marriage of his son and daughter. The petitioner is an accused in a case registered at Dayal Pur police station in 2020.

Justice Jasmeet Singh granted bail to accused Ibrahim from December 25, 2022, till January 10, 2023, to attend his son and daughter's marriage ceremonies.

The bench directed him to surrender before the jail authorities on January 10 at 5 p.m.

The bench also directed him to keep his mobile phone on and to remain in the Delhi-NCR only.

The petitioner has moved a plea through Advocate Salim Khan seeking interim bail for his son and daughter's marriage.

The petitioner is an accused in case of rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt, promoting enmity between the two groups, and obstructing the public servant from discharging public duty.

He has been in judicial custody since March 30, 2020. He was granted 4 days of interim bail in November 2022 to attend the pre-marriage ceremonies.

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet after an investigation. The matter is listed for hearing arguments on charge on January 21, 2023.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the factum of marriage has been verified. The marriages are on January 4 and 6, 2023.

This case is one of the riots cases registered in northeast Delhi after violence erupted in many parts in February 2020.

