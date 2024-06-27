ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC grants bail to Lalu’s close aide in land-for-job ‘scam’

Published - June 27, 2024 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s close aide Amit Katyal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-job ‘scam’ in the Indian Railways.

Mr. Katyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11, 2023 under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He had urged the High Court that after undergoing bariatric surgery, he required further treatment and care, which was not available in Tihar Jail.

The court observed that dietary requirements of Mr. Katyal are such that they cannot be provided in the jail, and after his bariatric surgery, he needs proper diet to attain adequate physical, mental, and psychological well-being.

The High Court also noted that a chargesheet has been filed against the accused, who was released on interim bail for 84 days earlier as well, but no allegation of influencing the probe was attributed to him.

The probe agency has alleged that Mr. Katyal had acquired land from several railway job aspirants on behalf of the RJD chief, who was the Railway Minister from 2004-09 in the United Progressive Alliance government led by Manmohan Singh.

 Some members of the RJD chief’s family are also accused in the case.

