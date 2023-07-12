Delhi HC grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in 5 riots cases

July 12, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The Delhi High Court on July 12 granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with five different cases related to the north-east Delhi riots.

Justice Anish Dayal gave the bail order on Hussain’s separate pleas which were filed between 2020 and 2021. Mr. Hussain, will however remain in prison as there are other riots cases pending against him including an FIR registered under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The High Court had reserved its verdict on the five separate pleas on April 20, this year. The details of today’s judgment are awaited.

Mr. Hussain has been in judicial custody since March 16, 2020.

On May 15, 2021, a trial court here had denied bail to Mr. Hussain on two FIRs registered at Police Station Dayalpur noting that “prima facie apparent that the applicant (Mr. Hussain) abused his muscle power and political clout to foment communal violence in the area”.

“The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a premeditated conspiracy. So, now when the applicant found himself up against the wall, he cannot pass on the buck by simply taking a plea that since he did not participate physically in the riots, so he has no role to play in the riots,” the trial court had observed.

Mr. Hussain has sought clubbing of two FIRs – 91/2020 and 92/2020 – both registered at Police Station Dayalpur here with FIR number 59/2020 registered under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Special Cell in the larger conspiracy behind the riots.

The case FIR no. 91 was registered on March 02, 2020 regarding gunshot injury sustained by one Shri Ajay Kumar Jha on his right arm, at Chand Bagh Puliya, near Lakhpat School Main Road.

FIR no. 92 was registered on same day on the basis of an information received from Sushrat Trauma Centre regarding gunshot injury sustained by Prince Bansal on his upper abdomen left side, at Chand Bagh Puliya, near Lakhpat School Main Road.

In both FIRs, the victims claims to have sustained the gun shot injury after being shot at by one of the persons from the riotous mob.