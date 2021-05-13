Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to journalist Varun Hiremath in rape case

A woman had alleged he raped her in February

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based television journalist Varun Hiremath in an alleged rape case.

The court on April 9 granted him interim protection from arrest in the case, provided he joined the police investigation.

Mr. Hiremath approached the High Court after his earlier anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court here on March 12.

The trial court had said that consent cannot be implied from the complainant’s previous experiences with the accused. If the woman stated in her evidence before the court that she did not consent, the court shall presume that she did not, the trial court had said while rejecting his anticipatory bail plea.

The woman, in her FIR filed at Chanakyapuri Police Station, had alleged that she was raped by Mr. Hiremath at a five-star hotel here on February 20.

Mr. Hiremath’s counsel, however, claimed that there had been a history of previous sexual relationship between the accused and the complainant.

Mr. Hiremath is facing charges under Sections 376 (punishment of offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.