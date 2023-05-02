Delhi HC gets two new additional judges

May 02, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

Two additional judges of the Delhi High Court were sworn in on Monday, taking the working strength of the court to 47, against a sanctioned strength of 60. Of the 47 judges, the High Court has 10 women justices.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to Justice Girish Kathpalia and Justice Manoj Jain in a swearing-in ceremony on the court premises in the presence of other judges and lawyers.

The Centre had notified the appointment of the two judges on April 27.

Last month, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had recommended to the Centre the names of Justice Kathpalia and Justice Jain, then judicial officers here, for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Girish Kathpalia and (ii) Manoj Jain, to be additional judges of Delhi High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” the order notifying their appointment read.