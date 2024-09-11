Delhi HC flags rising count of stray dogs and monkeys, blames civic agencies for poor garbage disposal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday voiced concern over the escalating problem of stray dogs and monkeys in the Capital, attributing it to the municipal authorities’ failure to dispose of garbage.

“It is all stemming from the non-disposal of garbage by the municipal bodies. Due to the non-collection of garbage, all the food and waste is littered around. Feeding of animals has to be done in a scientific manner,” a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed.

“The MCD is not doing its job properly. If the MCD allows the whole city to be filled with garbage, what to do? If you stop feeding the animals, they will stop coming. The whole city is full of garbage,” the Bench remarked.

The court also asked Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to place before it the number of patients who had approached it in the past three months seeking treatment for dog or monkey bites.

The court’s observation came while hearing public interest litigations filed by two NGOs — Nyaya Bhoomi and The Society for Public Cause — over the “growing” number of attacks by stray dogs. The PILs said the population of street dogs was directly related to the amount of food waste in an area and claimed that the stray dog count was very low in clean areas.

