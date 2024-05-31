GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Delhi HC fines petitioner who sought info on SC Collegium’s criteria for appointments

Petitioner had sought data on pending recommendations; HC calls petition a ‘complete waste of time’

Updated - May 31, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The High Court said it “cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the Supreme Court’s Collegium”. File.

The High Court said it “cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the Supreme Court’s Collegium”. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Supreme Court Collegium to provide detailed reasons while refusing to accept recommendations for appointment of High Court judges.

Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Gupta also sought directions to the top court collegium to reveal the “qualification” needed for appointment as a High Court judge, and publish monthly data related to pending recommendations and their disposal.

Also read | Supreme Court Collegium’s quiet transparency is driving a change

The High Court said it “cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the Supreme Court’s Collegium”. Terming the petition a “complete waste of judicial time”, the High Court imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner.

‘Rejection rate high’

The petitioner, who claimed to be a victim of delay in disposal of his case pending in the Rohini district court here, said the “high” rejection rate of recommendations by the collegium of the Supreme Court was “extremely disturbing”.

He stated that “there is a communication gap between the top court and the High Courts regarding the criteria for appointment of High Court judges”. The petitioner claimed that in 2023, the rejection rate was about 35.29% against 4.38% in 2021.

The High Court, however, said the petitioner had no locus standi and did not give any reason how he was a victim. “The averments made in the writ petition are extremely incoherent. This petition is purely a ‘publicity interest litigation’,” the High Court said.

Laying the ground to delegitimise the Supreme Court

It observed that the recommendations considered by the Supreme Court Collegium are put up on the top court’s website. The requisite qualifications needed to be appointed as a judge of the High Court are laid down under Article 217 of the Constitution, it said.

“The collegium of the apex court takes into consideration several factors before accepting the recommendations of the collegium of the High Court. This court cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the collegium of the hon’ble apex court,” the High Court said in its May 27 order.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.