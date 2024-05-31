Delhi HC fines petitioner who sought info on SC Collegium’s criteria for appointments

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Supreme Court Collegium to provide detailed reasons while refusing to accept recommendations for appointment of High Court judges.

Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Gupta also sought directions to the top court collegium to reveal the “qualification” needed for appointment as a High Court judge, and publish monthly data related to pending recommendations and their disposal.

The High Court said it “cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the Supreme Court’s Collegium”. Terming the petition a “complete waste of judicial time”, the High Court imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner.

‘Rejection rate high’

The petitioner, who claimed to be a victim of delay in disposal of his case pending in the Rohini district court here, said the “high” rejection rate of recommendations by the collegium of the Supreme Court was “extremely disturbing”.

He stated that “there is a communication gap between the top court and the High Courts regarding the criteria for appointment of High Court judges”. The petitioner claimed that in 2023, the rejection rate was about 35.29% against 4.38% in 2021.

The High Court, however, said the petitioner had no locus standi and did not give any reason how he was a victim. “The averments made in the writ petition are extremely incoherent. This petition is purely a ‘publicity interest litigation’,” the High Court said.

It observed that the recommendations considered by the Supreme Court Collegium are put up on the top court’s website. The requisite qualifications needed to be appointed as a judge of the High Court are laid down under Article 217 of the Constitution, it said.

“The collegium of the apex court takes into consideration several factors before accepting the recommendations of the collegium of the High Court. This court cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the collegium of the hon’ble apex court,” the High Court said in its May 27 order.