Delhi HC extends interim bail of injured murder convict in view of COVID-19 pandemic

18 April 2021 14:36 IST

Owing to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic and the need to decongest jails, the Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of a murder convict, who lost three of his fingers while working in the prison factory.

A Bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal extended the interim bail of the 30-year-old convict till April 20, when the matter will be considered by a regular Bench.

“Only owing to the prevalent pandemic and the need for decongestion of jails, we are of the view that the interim bail should be extended till the matter is considered by the regular Bench. List on April 20. Till then, the interim bail stands extended on terms and conditions already prescribed,” the Bench said.

Advocate Siddharth Yadav, representing convict Ved Yadav, submitted that the man was severely injured in an incident on January 20 while working as a ‘sewadar’ in the jail factory and three of his fingers were completely severed.

He was admitted to DDU Hospital by jail authorities. However, the operation was not successful and his fingers were amputated. Subsequently, his sentence was suspended till April 14, when he was required to surrender, the plea said.

The lawyer submitted that the convict was in pain and feeling weak, and due to the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, he was susceptible to the same due to his poor medical condition and sought extension of the interim bail by 60 days.

The prosecutor said there was no reason given by the convict for extension of interim bail and he should surrender as per the direction issued.

The plea claimed that the jail authorities have not offered him any compensation till date for the physical loss suffered by him while working as a ‘sewadar’ there.

The man was convicted for the offence of murder in a case of 2012 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.