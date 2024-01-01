Delhi HC ensured equal access to courts, stressed on women rights in 2023

January 01, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court in 2023 delivered several significant judgments having bearing on women rights, prisoner issues and overall legal proceedings.

It stressed on the accessibility of the judicial system to the neglected and vouched for the “open justice” concept by starting live-streaming of cases, though on a “case-to-case basis” for now.

“Justice should not only be done but also seem to be done,” it said mentioning the age-old saying in the judicial circles across the globe while hearing a plea seeking disabled-friendly courts.

The court also reminded the Union government that it needs to take concrete measures to check spiralling litigations that are clogging the judicial system.

Women rights

In a significant order in January, the High Court allowed a minor rape victim to terminate her 25-week pregnancy.

The court issued guidelines for investigating officers in all cases where a victim is pregnant due to sexual assault and the pregnancy has crossed 24 weeks.

The Indian law currently stipulates a ceiling of 24 weeks for the termination of pregnancy for some special categories, including survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women such as differently abled women and minors.

The High Court directed that if the victim is found to be pregnant and expresses her desire for conducting a medical termination of the pregnancy, the investigating officer will ensure that on the same day, the victim is produced before a medical board of a government hospital.

The court observed that it is the “court’s judicial conscience to also ensure that the victim child is relieved of trauma of an unwanted sexual assault created pregnancy and is able to lead a meaningful life”.

In February, the High Court banned the conduct of virginity test on women who are under investigation for a crime. It termed the practice as unconstitutional and in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which provides for right to life and personal liberty.

The court ruled that this test is “sexist” and is in violation of the right to dignity.

“Undoubtedly, the test in itself is extremely traumatic for a victim of sexual assault as well as upon any other women in custody and is bound to have devastating effect on the psychological as well as physical health of the person,” the court said.

“Strangely, though the word ‘virginity’ may not have a definite scientific and medical definition, it has become a mark of purity of a woman,” it commented.

Accessibility to courts

The High Court in August laid down a slew of guidelines to ensure that the judicial system is disabled friendly even for an accused in a criminal trial.

The court said as a third pillar of democracy, its is their duty to identify legislative gaps and ensure equal access to justice to the persons with disabilities.

It said the courts complex and buildings should be disabled friendly. The court said they should have easy access to counsels and witnesses. It said while court rooms must have necessary infrastructure for them, technology should be used to ensure their participation in the proceedings.

National Litigation Policy

Observing that government litigations accounted for nearly 50% of the pending cases in the country, the court in September ordered the Centre to prepare a time-bound action plan for the implementation of the National Litigation Policy (NLP).

“There is an urgent need for a system that prevents unnecessary litigation by engaging in an audit of the decision-making process which leads to such litigation,” the high court observed.

Over 13 years after the NLP was first conceived to bring down the overwhelming number of cases involving either the Central government, State governments or public sector undertakings (PSUs), this policy remains in draft stage.

“The government, as the largest litigant in the country, bears an intrinsic responsibility — a duty that goes beyond traditional roles...An effective litigation policy or guideline is not merely an administrative tool; it is a powerful statement of intent, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, equity and justice,” the court stressed.

Live-streaming of cases

The High Court started live-streaming of its proceedings from October 11, starting with the Chief Justice’s court. The live-streaming is limited to “case-to-case basis”.

This initiative comes five years after the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment underscored the significance of live-streaming of court proceedings as an extension of the principle of ‘open justice’ and ‘open courts’. About nine out of the 25 high courts across the country had adopted it so far.

Conjugal visits in jails

The contentious issue of conjugal visits in Delhi prisons was brought back in the spotlight by an order of the High Court, asking the Delhi government to relook into the issue, keeping in mind the precedent set by the Punjab government permitting conjugal visits from September last year.

Following the High Court’s push, the Director General (DG) of Prisons submitted a proposal to the Delhi government’s Home Department regarding prisoners’ rights to request conjugal visits.

The Delhi government in October informed the High Court that the proposal will also be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary instructions.