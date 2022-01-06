Delhi HC dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea against Air India-Tatas deal

BJP leader had sought quashing of disinvestment process

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea challenging the debt-laden state-run Air India’s disinvestment process in which the Tatas emerged as the highest bidder at ₹18,000 crore.

Mr. Swamy, who appeared in person, had sought a direction to the government to quash the present Air India disinvestment process terming it “arbitrary, unconstitutional, unfair” and “rigged in favour of the Tatas.”

The 83-year-old had said that the only other bidder in the disinvestment process was a consortium led by the SpiceJet owner, which was facing insolvency proceedings in the Madras High Court and thus could not have bid.

“This means there was only one bidder and the bid could not have taken place,” Mr. Swamy had argued.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta had contested the petition, saying disinvestment was a policy decision that could not be challenged in courts. He further said that the national carrier was losing thousands of crores every day.

Mr. Mehta had argued that though SpiceJet was facing insolvency proceedings in the Madras High Court, it was never part of the consortium that bid for Air India. “It [consortium] was led by its owner Ajay Singh,” he added.

On October 8, 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the highest price bid of Talace Private Limited — a Tata Sons subsidiary — for sale of 100% equity shareholding of Government of India in Air India, along with the equity shareholding of Air India in Air India Express Limited and Air India Air Transport Services Limited.