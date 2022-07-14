Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam

Refrained from imposing ‘heavy cost’ on the petitioners as they are students: Bench

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by a few National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022, which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The petitioners sought that considering “the current grave situation caused by floods” and the “huge distance” that certain aspirants would have to travel for reaching the exam centres amid the floods, the ‘NEET-UG Phase 2’ exam be rescheduled after four to six weeks. The plea also cited less preparation time and “mental harassment of students” as one of the reasons for seeking a postponement.

No merit in petition

Justice Sanjeev Narula remarked that there is “absolutely no merit” in the petition, adding that he refrained from imposing “heavy cost” on the petitioners considering they are students. “Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs,” the Judge remarked.

The petitioners cannot approach the High Court just days before the exam, seeking its postponement, when the schedule was already announced in April, the High Court said. The exams for the undergraduate medical and dental courses are scheduled for July 17.

The plea added that many of the examination centres range between 150 to 300 km for thousands of students. The High Court, however, remarked, “How can 15 students decide whether the exam should be postponed or not?” adding that “these kinds of petitions should be discouraged”.

When the counsel for the petitioners stated that more than 18 lakh students are appearing in the upcoming exams and “17 students have committed suicide”, the judge shot back saying, “Please don’t make vague arguments”.

The counsel for the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exams, said over 18 lakh students have registered for the exams, which will be held in 497 cities. A total of 14 exam centres are outside India. There are around 3,500 centres. “Even if the exams are delayed for a day, it would create havoc,” the counsel added.

The NTA’s counsel further said more than 90% of the candidates have already downloaded their admit cards.

Less preparation time

The petitioners had argued that the schedule of the national-level examinations such as NEET, JEE and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is unorganised, which “caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students”.

The plea stated that the Class XII board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare. It also sought the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism that would timely respond to all complaints and grievances raised regarding the three examinations.