GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking reframing of coaching centre guidelines by authorities

Published - August 13, 2024 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions to the authorities to reframe the guidelines for coaching institutes in the national capital, and said it was not in the court’s domain to do so. A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said, “Look at your prayer. This is not in our domain. Even if the education system needs to be reformed, it is not for us to do. If there is a fault in the education system, the elected government of the day will face the music when they go for elections”. “We can’t formulate the education system for the city,” the Bench added. The court was hearing a plea by Kutumb, non-profit organisation, which also sought to direct the authorities to frame rules and regulations to run a paying guest accommodation for students in Delhi. The plea also sought to direct the authorities to come up with an education system which would refine the students’ minds rather than only preparing them for entrance examinations. The petition also sought that a committee be constituted to probe and compile the report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following the standard norms. As the court was not inclined to entertain the plea, the petitioner’s counsel, Rudra Vikram Singh, withdrew the petition with liberty to approach an appropriate forum with its representation. The counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi submitted that the Supreme Court is seized of a similar matter relating to safety of students in coaching centres.

Related Topics

court administration / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.