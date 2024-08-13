Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking reframing of coaching centre guidelines by authorities

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions to the authorities to reframe the guidelines for coaching institutes in the national capital, and said it was not in the court’s domain to do so. A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said, “Look at your prayer. This is not in our domain. Even if the education system needs to be reformed, it is not for us to do. If there is a fault in the education system, the elected government of the day will face the music when they go for elections”. “We can’t formulate the education system for the city,” the Bench added. The court was hearing a plea by Kutumb, non-profit organisation, which also sought to direct the authorities to frame rules and regulations to run a paying guest accommodation for students in Delhi. The plea also sought to direct the authorities to come up with an education system which would refine the students’ minds rather than only preparing them for entrance examinations. The petition also sought that a committee be constituted to probe and compile the report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following the standard norms. As the court was not inclined to entertain the plea, the petitioner’s counsel, Rudra Vikram Singh, withdrew the petition with liberty to approach an appropriate forum with its representation. The counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi submitted that the Supreme Court is seized of a similar matter relating to safety of students in coaching centres.