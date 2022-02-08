Delhi HC dismisses plea on illegal police booths

New Delhi

08 February 2022 01:25 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined a plea seeking to remove and demolish all police booths which have been allegedly constructed unlawfully on footpaths and roads here.

Jan Seva Welfare Society, in its plea, alleged that the Delhi police have illegally constructed booths in the absence of requisite sanction from the local authorities like municipal corporations, the Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority.

After a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it was “dismissing this with costs”, the counsel for the society unconditionally withdrew the petition.

Advertising

Advertising

The petition stated, “There are hardly 10%-20% police booths having lawful electric and water connections. However, in practice, it has been noticed that most of the police booths have all amenities like water connections, electric connections, even ACs and display boards, etc. It manifestly suggests wrong practices on the part of Delhi Police”.

The plea sought for fixing the liability on erring government officials who did not take action under the law on the issue of unauthorised police booths and non-payment of water and electricity bills to the authorities concerned by Delhi Police.

“Thousands of people [pedestrians] in India have lost their lives while walking on roads. Most of the times, pedestrians are compelled to walk on road just because of the reason being obstruction on the footpaths,” the petition added.