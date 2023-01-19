Delhi HC dismisses plea by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan against Delhi Police decision naming him as “bad character”

January 19, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Delhi High Court on January 19 dismissed a plea by Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan challenging the Delhi Police decision to list him as ‘bad character’ after opening the ‘history sheet’ against him.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain dismissed the plea. The court, however, gave him the liberty to file a representation before the Delhi Police.

The Okhla constituency MLA has sought to quash the ‘History Sheet’ opened concerning him and the purported proposal declaring him as ‘Bad Character’.

On May 13, Mr. Khan said he learned from social media that on March 28, 2022, the Station House Officer of Police Station Jamia Nagar had submitted a dossier to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, New Friends Colony along with a proposal of opening History Sheet of the petitioner and to place his name as ‘Bad Character’.

The proposal accompanies a list of a total of 18 cases against Mr. Khan. Of these cases, his advocate said Mr. Khan has been acquitted in two cases, discharged in seven cases, and another four cases have been compounded.

In the Delhi police’s proposal, besides referring Mr Khan as ‘BC’, which stands for ‘Bad Character’, it alleges that, “soon he made a group consisting of persons from his village and his neighboring villages and he indulged in land grabbing and illegal constructions. He created terror in general.”

The proposal said, “most of cases are related to intimidation, threatening, hurt, riots causing hindrance duties of public servants and causing enmities between two groups/communities” and “It is clear that he has become a habitual and desperate criminal of the area”.

Lastly, the proposal said, “As Amanatullah Khan has become a habitual criminal and has been involved in land grabbing and hurt offences and the prosecution made against him have failed to deter him from his criminal activities, his activities need to be kept under surveillance.”

A trial court in Saket in May 2022 had granted bail to Mr. Khan.