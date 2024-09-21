Delhi HC dismisses Maliwal’s plea seeking quashing of charges in corruption case

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal’s plea challenging the framing of charges against her for allegedly abusing her official position as Delhi Commission for Women chief and appointing people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party to posts within the women’s rights body.

Justice Amit Mahajan refused to quash the order framing charges against Ms. Maliwal, who served as DCW’s chief from 2015 to January this year, when she stepped down after Aam Aadmi Party nominated her to the Rajya Sabha.

On December 8, 2022, a trial court here had ordered the framing of charges against her and three others under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 13(1)(d), which pertains to criminal misconduct by a public servant. The order followed the lodging of a case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh.

Last year, the High Court had stayed the trial court proceedings against Ms. Maliwal in the criminal case.

According to the prosecution, the four accused, including Ms. Maliwal, had, in conspiracy with each other, abused their official positions and obtained pecuniary advantages for AAP workers, who were appointed to different posts in the women’s rights body without following due process.

The appointments were made in contravention of procedures, rules and regulations, and without even advertising for the posts, which is in violation of the General Finance Rules, the prosecution said, adding that the money was disbursed to various persons towards remuneration or salary.

The prosecution also claimed that as many as 90 appointments were made in the DCW between August 6, 2015 and August 1, 2016, of which 71 were appointed on a contractual basis, and 16 for the operation of the ‘Dial 181’ distress helpline.

