Delhi HC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in money laundering case

Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the High Court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy

October 20, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case October 13, 2023.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case October 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday (October 20) refused to interfere with the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh as well as his subsequent remand in Enforcement Directorate's custody in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed his petition challenging the arrest as well as the remand in the matter, saying "no ground" was made out to grant him the relief.

Mr. Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the High Court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

ALSO READ
Why AAP not made accused in liquor policy case: SC to ED

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

It is alleged that Mr. Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

In the High Court, Mr. Singh argued his arrest was "illegal, malicious and a classic case of perversion of power" and he should therefore be released.

After his arrest, the trial court had remanded Mr. Singh in the custody of the anti-money laundering agency. On October 13, he was sent to judicial custody till October 27.

