Delhi HC directs Twitter to take down ‘defamatory tweets’

May 05, 2022 00:14 IST

Case pertains to tweet by academician Audrey Truschke against historian Vikram Sampath

The Delhi High Court has ordered micro-blogging site Twitter to take down certain defamatory tweets posted by academician Audrey Truschke in which allegation of plagiarism was made against historian Vikram Sampath in connection with his works on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Justice Amit Bansal said that despite its interim orders passed on February 18 and 24, 2022, Ms Truschke continues to post defamatory material against Mr. Sampath on Twitter. Justice Bansal further said that Ms. Truschke has failed to enter appearance before the court in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In my view, the tweets with regard to the subject matter of the present application are defamatory in nature,” Justice Bansal said adding that there is a link posted in Ms. Truschke’s tweets to the letters, the publication of which was restrained by the court.

Mr. Sampath, who is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society in London and has written a two-volume biography of Savarkar, had earlier moved the Delhi High Court seeking ₹2 crore in damages from Ms. Truschke and two other authors of the letter — Ananya Chakravarti and Rohit Chopra — for defamation.

Mr. Sampath sought a permanent restraint on the publication of the letter dated February 11, written by the three professors from the U.S. universities, to the president of the Royal Historical Society. The letter alleged that some phrases and sentences in an essay by Mr. Sampath in 2017 were similar to those penned by historians Vinayak Chaturvedi and Janaki Bakhle, a charge refuted by him as libellous.

“In view of the fact that the defendant no.1 (Truschke) has not submitted to the jurisdiction of this Court and is not appearing in these proceedings, the defendant no.4/Twitter is directed to take down the following tweets,” the High Court said in its May 2 order.

The High Court will hear the case again on July 28.