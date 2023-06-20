Delhi HC directs plantation of 10,000 trees across Capital

June 20, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed plantation of 10,000 trees across the Capital by utilising over ₹70 lakh that were deposited in the court as costs imposed on the defaulting parties in different cases.

Noting that the benefit trees would provide to generations of Delhi residents, by way of fresh oxygen would be “immeasurable”, Justice Najmi Waziri appointed four lawyers as court commissioners to identify the sites for the drive, preferably public roads.

“About ₹80 lakh was deposited in the court as costs that were imposed on defaulting litigants in scores of contempt petitions and writ petitions, etc. These monies are to be utilised for larger public good,” the High Court said.

“Let the said monies be utilised by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), with the assistance of PWD, GNCTD to plant trees in such areas as may be identified by [advocates] Shadan Farasat, Avishkar Singhvi, Tushar Sannu, Aditya N. Prasad,” the court said.

“Each tree shall have a minimum of three years’ nursery age and a minimum trunk height of 10 feet,” the court said.

Depending upon the soil type and topography, the High Court added, the DCF may consider planting different types of trees.

In case of any attrition of the trees or any damage, the landowning agency shall promptly remedy the situation with the advice of the tree officer and keep the court commissioners informed with photographs, the HC ordered.