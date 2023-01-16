ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC directs Pathaan makers to prepare audio descriptions, close captioning, subtitles to help PwDS

January 16, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyers, activists, and visually impaired people seeking direction to OTT platforms and the government to make arrangements to people with hearing and visual disabilities

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from ‘Pathaan’. | Photo Credit: YRF

The Delhi High Court on January 16 directed Yash Raj Films to prepare audio descriptions, close captioning, and subtitles in the Hindi language for the OTT release of the Hindi film Pathaan, for being accessible to hearing and visually impaired persons, and submit it to CBFC for a decision on re-certification.

The film found itself in controversy, after the release of its song Besharam Rang, also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments”.

The CBFC directed the makers of the film to implement “changes” in the movie, including its songs, and asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said.

Those who expressed their displeasure over Besharam Rang and demanded changes in it include Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also sought a ban on the film for “misrepresenting Islam”.

A complaint has also been filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for “hurting religious sentiments” of Hindus in the song.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

