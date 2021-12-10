Delhi HC directs Delhi Police to periodically review security arrangements in courts, deploy adequate personnel

New Delhi

10 December 2021 13:31 IST

The court ordered that all persons who are entering court complexes would be checked by the security personnel and frisking shall happen at the entry points of the complexes as well as the buildings housing the courtrooms

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to undertake periodical review of security arrangements in courts, based on security audit by an expert team, for deploying requisite number of personnel and installation of gadgets following the September 24 shootout that killed three persons inside Rohini Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel, in its order passed in matters concerning the safety and security at court complexes, stated that while Delhi Police shall be primarily responsible for regular and continuous security-audit, deployment of adequate personnel, monitoring through CCTV cameras etc, the Delhi government shall be responsible for making the required budgetary allocation.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, further directed “round-the-clock monitoring” of court buildings through CCTV cameras having high resolution, adequate storage capacity and the technology to cover “as much area as possible” particularly the court lock-ups.

The court said that its directions to regulate the ingress in judicial complexes shall be scrupulously followed by all and appreciated that measures already initiated by the authorities, such as deployment of higher number of security police personnel with extra support by the Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMFs), installation of metal detectors, X-ray Scanners etc.

“Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall constitute a team of experts to undertake the exercise of security audit of Delhi High Court Complex as well as all the District Court Complexes at Delhi,” the court said in its order dated November 24.

“Status Report of Delhi Police does bring forth certain measures having been put in place. However, a one-time measure or exercise would not suffice. Commissioner of Police shall, based on the audit, undertake periodical review of the security arrangements and depending on the given situation, required number of security personnel shall be deployed and requisite gadgets shall be installed,” it added.

The court ordered that all persons who are entering court complexes would be checked by the security personnel and frisking shall happen at the entry points of the complexes as well as the buildings housing the courtrooms.

To ensure that the process is thorough, time quick and efficient, Delhi Police shall ensure that latest technology in metal detection, baggage scanning, etc is employed, it added.

It also directed the Bar Council of Delhi and the city bar associations to issue non-transferable ID Cards with QR Code or smart chip to all member advocates for securing their entry inside court complexes.

The court further clarified that no baggage or vehicles shall be permitted without proper checking and it shall be ensured that all security gadgets are manned and have a backup in case of any technology failure. It also directed that only authorised vehicles with requisite “stickers” shall be permitted inside the court complexes and the concerned Principal District Judges, in consultation with the stakeholders shall work out the “minute details and finer niceties of the security arrangements”.

The appearance of high-risk undertrials may be secured through virtual mode as far as possible and “abundant care and precaution” shall be exercised by the concerned authorities in case of physical appearance, it added.

The court said that if any stakeholder desired a review of any of its directions, he may file an application in that regard.

The high court had on September 30 initiated on its own a petition concerning security at courts in the national capital following the September 24 shootout at Rohini Court, saying there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24 in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, the officials had said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official had said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

On December 9, a man was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place inside a courtroom in Rohini district court, raising questions about security arrangements there.

Delhi Police had said that prima facie, the blast seemed to have occurred in a black backpack that was found lying at the spot.

"Forensic teams have collected the evidence from the spot and taken it for examination. A case has been registered and investigation is being carried out by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police," Delhi Police PRO had said.