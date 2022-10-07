Delhi HC directs DDA to pay ₹10 lakh each as compensation for sewer deaths

Grant compassionate appointment to family of the victims, court tells urban body

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to pay ₹10 lakh each as compensation to the family of two persons who died after inhaling toxic gases inside a sewer here last month.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also asked the DDA to consider granting compassionate appointment to the family of the victims and sought the presence of the vice-chairman of the authority in case the order is not complied with till the next date of hearing.

Unfortunate incident

“It is unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, poor people are forced to work as manual scavenger and the [laws on the issue] are not being followed,” said the court. It asked the DDA, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, to pay the compensation forthwith.

The High Court had initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) based on a news report which said a sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean.

The counsel appearing for the DDA informed the court that the victims were cleaning the drain in the absence of any instructions from them and a committee has been formed in relation to the incident. It was added that “not a single DDA official recommended” the victims to clean the sewer and the work was outsourced.

Asking the DDA to pay the compensation “at the first instance” as per the law and not form “committee after committee”, the High Court observed that responsibility can be decided at a later stage and the authorities were free to take other legal action.

The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on November 14.