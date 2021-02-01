Delhi HC denies permission to father of sexual assault victim to settle dispute

‘Allowing compromise and quashing FIR will not secure interest of justice’

The father of a sexual assault victim cannot be permitted to settle the dispute with the accused in the case, the Delhi High Court has ruled, noting that permitting such offences to be compromised and quashing FIRs will not secure the interest of justice.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made the remarks while dismissing plea of a man seeking to quash an FIR registered at Patel Nagar police station here against him for sodomising a seven-year-old boy as he had come to a compromise with the father of the victim.

The boy’s father, in his police complaint, had stated that on November 20, 2019, his son told him that after he left for work, the accused, who stays in the same building, had come and sodomised him. After investigation, the police said there was enough material to proceed against the accused for offences under IPC Section 377 IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The accused moved the High Court, seeking to quash the FIR primarily on the ground that “the parties have decided to amicably put an end to the disputes”.

The boy’s father also filed an affidavit before the High Court, stating that all the disputes had been settled between him and the accused and that he had no objection if the FIR was quashed.