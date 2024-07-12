Delhi HC denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

The Delhi High Court on July 12 denied bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Mr. Kumar's bail plea, saying no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

MR. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at Mr. Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Mr. Kumar had sought bail, claiming the allegations were false and his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

