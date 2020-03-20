Delhi

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra’s plea against flying ban on him by airlines

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has challenged a flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight.

Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra’s behaviour on flight and said it cannot be permitted on an airline

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight.

Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra’s behaviour on flight and said it cannot be permitted on an airline.

The court also declined Kamra’s oral plea for an interim direction permitting him to fly on any of the airlines.

The court said it was not going to entertain the matter as multiple causes of action had been raised in the matter.

After the court made it clear it was not going to entertain the matter, Kamra’s lawyers sought permission to withdraw the plea and approach the appellate authority against the ban by Indigo.



