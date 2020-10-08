Delhi HC declines plea on guidelines on tuition fee

Plea seeks break-up of fees, concession

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined a petition seeking guidelines to universities and such institutions to charge only the tuition fee, that too in instalments, in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the authorities concerned to treat the plea as a representation and take a decision in accordance with law and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The Bench said that universities have to pay their professors and also set up the infrastructure for online classes and therefore, they cannot be directed to grant fee concessions. “Such petition deserves to be dismissed with costs, but we are not doing it now,” the Bench said while disposing of the plea.

The law student, in his plea, had sought directions from the Ministry of Education to various universities and such institutions to give a break-up of the fees being charged by them and to also grant concessions to parents on a case-to-case basis in the form of extension of time period to deposit the fees.

The petition had also sought framing of guidelines to ensure the varsities provide gadgets and fast internet connections to those who cannot afford the same so that all students have access to online education or classes being held during the pandemic.