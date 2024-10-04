Delhi HC closes plea on Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

The Delhi High Court on Friday (October 4, 2024) closed the proceedings by a lawyer in connection with Sonam Wangchuk’s detention by the city police earlier this week saying the climate activist, who has now been released, can agitate his grievances himself.

“He (Mr. Wangchuk) does not need (another person) to agitate his rights. He can agitate his rights if he wants to... There cannot be a PIL in this matter... They (Mr. Wangchuk and his associates) will do whatever they want to,” a Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the lawyer, argued that Mr. Wangchuk was kept in detention for almost three days by the Delhi Police in an unlawful manner without producing him before the magistrate. He told the Bench that there was “no restriction” on Mr. Wangchuk’s movement “as of this morning”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was “never any hindrance”.

“In case he is free, leave it at that then. Today, in the morning on YouTube I saw his interview with a TV journalist last night,” the court observed.

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Mr. Wangchuk, were allegedly detained at the Delhi border by police on Monday night while marching to the capital to demand the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The activist was leading the march, ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago.