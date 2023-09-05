HamberMenu
Delhi HC bars construction, concretisation inside Central Ridge

The order pertains to a contempt case involving issues of tree plantation and green cover

September 05, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Tughlaq-era Malcha Mahal located inside the Central Ridge.

The Tughlaq-era Malcha Mahal located inside the Central Ridge. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Monday barred the authorities from carrying out any construction activity in the Central Ridge forest area, including building a boundary wall around the Tughlaq-era Malcha Mahal.

Noting that the area is a source of fresh air to the city, Justice Jasmeet Singh said there cannot be concretisation of the Central Ridge and sought a detailed affidavit on the issue from the Delhi government.

“For the time being, it is directed that there shall be no construction at the Central Ridge including but not restricted to the boundary wall, grille work and toilets,” the high court ordered. The case has been listed for further hearing on October 9.

The Central Ridge is a rocky, hilly and forested area which stretches from the south of Sadar Bazaar to Dhaula Kuan.

The order pertains to a contempt case involving issues of tree plantation and green cover.

Advocates Gautam Narayan and Aditya N. Prasad, appointed as amicus curiae, informed the High Court about a news report in relation to the proposed construction of a boundary wall around the Tughlaq-era monument, besides toilets in the Central Ridge.

The Delhi government’s counsel said that Malcha Mahal is a protected monument which is not under the Archaeological Survey of India and hence, there was a proposal to build a wall around it.

The court observed that the ridge is a protected area which acts as a barrier against loo — the strong, dusty, hot and dry summer wind coming from Rajasthan — and said that while protection of the monument was important, it cannot be done in the manner proposed.

“The issue needs consideration. As of today, I am of the view that there cannot be concretisation of the Central Ridge. The protection of the monument is no doubt important, but not by a 25 metre boundary wall or construction of toilets,” it added.

