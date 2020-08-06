Delhi HC asks lower court to decide on Brinda’s plea on hate speeches

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked a local court to decide CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat’s petition seeking lodging of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches in connection with the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the direction after Ms. Karat’s counsel sou-ght permission to contest her case before the local court. The counsel said the magisterial court had reserved its order on her plea on February 26, but did not pronounce it as similar issues were pending in the High Court.

‘Decide expeditiously’

The High Court asked the magisterial court to decide on Ms. Karat’s application “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the case, and as expeditiously as possible and practicable”. The court, whi-ch was hearing a bunch of petitions in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, posted the other petitions for hearing on August 24. While some of the pleas are for lodging FIRs against BJP leaders, others seek FIRs against other political figures such as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

One of the petitions has sought FIRs against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan for allegedly making hate speeches. Another has sought an FIR against activist Harsh Mander, who had filed the petition seeking FIRs against the three BJP leaders.

Earlier, the Delhi police had stated that during their probe, “no actionable evidence has surfaced” against political leaders “instigating or participating in the riots”.

“As and when substantial and cogent evidence of involvement of the aforesaid persons in the commissioning of any offence surfaces, the Delhi police will take suitable steps in the already registered FIRs. However, no fresh FIR is warranted at this stage,” the Delhi police had said in their affidavit.