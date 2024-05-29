Delhi HC asks Jamia to reply to plea against removal of Prof. Hussain as Officiating V-C

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to respond to a plea by professor Eqbal Hussain challenging a single-judge Bench’s order quashing his appointment as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and subsequently as Officiating Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 12.

On May 22, a single-judge Bench had quashed the appointment of Mr. Hussain as the Pro-V-C and subsequently as Officiating V-C of JMI, holding that the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute. Hours after the order, the university appointed professor Mohammed Shakeel as Officiating V-C. The Bench had directed that the fresh appointment to the post be made within a week, and also asked the Visitor of the university — the President of India —to order the initiation of Prof. Shakil.

The court declined to pass any interim order in Mr. Hussain’s appeal, saying, “We’re not going to infringe the working of a person who is already in office”.

Mr. Hussain has filed a separate petition against the appointment of Prof. Shakeel as the Officiating V-C, saying that the fresh appointment is in violation of the court’s order, which in “clear and unambiguous terms” asked the Visitor to appoint the Officiating V-C.

On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor-General Chetan Sharma, appearing for JMI, had informed the high court that the nominees of the Visitor participated in the meeting of the authorities concerned that decided on the appointment of Prof. Shakeel, the senior-most professor, and the matter was being considered by the Visitor.

